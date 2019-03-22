One of 3 alleged Naples rapists released on bail
Naples
22 Marzo 2019
Naples, March 22 - One of three young men arrested in a probe into the alleged rape of a 24-year-old woman in the lift of a station on Naples' Circumvesuviana round-Vesuvius railway was released on bail Friday. The reasons for his release, by a detention review court, are not yet known. Alessandro Sbrescia and the other two young men are accused of raping the woman at the stop at San Giorgio a Cremano. The court will rule on the other two next week.
