Naples
One of 3 alleged Naples rapists released on bail

Rome
Govt strips families conference of sponsorship

Brussels
Conte say Macron meeting went well, TAV method 'agreed'

Rome
China wants trade, investment to flow both ways - Xi

Rome
China-Italy coop reinforced - Mattarella after Xi meeting

San Ferdinando
Another migrant dies in fire at San Ferdinando camp

Rome
Govt beefs up driver checks after bus-hijack terror

Beijing
Silk Road memorandum will bring benefits - Conte

Rome
Mattarella receives China's Xi at presidential palace

Rome
Mattarella receives China's Xi at presidential palace

Rome
Enel 2018 profits up 26% to 4.78 bn

Vi ricordate lo steward della Turris?Condannato a cinque anni di Daspo

Vi ricordate lo steward della Turris?
LecceIl caso
Lecce, truffe ad Inps e Agenzie delle entrate: due indagati

MateraVerso il 24 marzo
Matera, Salvini chiude la campagna elettorale: «Domenica finisce lo show dei Pittella Bros»

BariL'operazione oro nero
Bari, blitz della Gdf contro gasolio di contrabbando: sequestrate 260 tonnellate

TarantoIl caso
Mottola, nascondeva in casa pistola e proiettili: arrestato 32enne

FoggiaIl rito religioso
Foggia si stringe intorno all’Iconavetere: in migliaia alla Festa Patronale

PotenzaEnergia e polemiche
Basilicata, un colpo di coda sull’eolico raddoppiata la potenza

BatIl caso
Andria, vertenza Villa Gaia accuse e polemiche a colpi di carte bollate

BrindisiA brindisi
In un sacco della spazzatura 8kg di marijuana: è mistero

Elezioni in Basilicata, spuntano 5 impresentabili per l'Antimafia

Presicce, bimbo dimenticato sullo scuolabus, salvato dopo 5 ore

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Castellaneta Marina, sequestrato ristorante sulla spiaggia completamente abusivo

Mattinata, ammazzata a fucilate vicino casa boss del clan Romito

Elezioni in Basilicata, spuntano 5 impresentabili per l'Antimafia

Scuolabus a Bari, gps su tutti i mezzi: studenti più sicuri

Da 2 anni viaggia con un'asina: il portoghese Bruno Dias in visita a Bari

Giornata Memoria vittime mafia a Bari, Rita Dalla Chiesa: «Ho speranza nei giovani»

Rome

Govt strips families conference of sponsorship

'Fontana took decision without consulting us' says Conte

Rome, March 21 - The government has stripped a controversial conference of families of sponsorship amid a row over its an anti-gay, anti-abortion and anti-feminism agenda. Premier Giuseppe Conte said the endorsement of the World Congress of Families had come personally from Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana without consulting Conte or the rest of the government. "It was his own spontaneous initiative and neither myself not the rest of the cabinet, collegially, were consulted," Conte said Thursday night. The conference is set to take place in Verona on March 29-31. Fontana, who has courted controversy with extreme conservative stances, said earlier this week that the government still intended to sponsor the controversial gathering. "As a minister of this government, it was (my decision) to grant the event sponsorship," Fontana, a member of Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League party, told a question-time session in parliament. "I still intend to confirm that position, as I intend to confirm my decision to participate". Fellow Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the League's coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), blasted the conference as something from the Middle Ages and said M5S members will not be going.

