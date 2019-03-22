Conte say Macron meeting went well, TAV method 'agreed'

Brussels, March 21 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the fringes of the EU summit in Brussels was "fruitful". He said that Rome and Paris had agreed on a "method" to approach the issue of the controversial TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link. He said that the French and Italian transport ministers would look at the cost-benefit analyses of the project to hold an "open debate" on it. The Italian government has not yet decided whether to press ahead with the TAV. The 5-Star Movement (M5S) is against it on cost and environmental grounds. But the other party in Conte's coalition government, the League, wants the project to go ahead. Macron, however, struck a different tone to Conte about the TAV late on Thursday before the bilateral meeting. "France has always had the same position," Macron said. "Now it's an Italo-Italian problem".