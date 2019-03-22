Mattarella receives China's Xi at presidential palace

Rome, March 22 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella received Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Quirinal Palace in Rome on Friday. Xi and Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte are set to sign a memorandum of understanding on China's Belt and Road Initiative on Saturday. This is a massive infrastructure plan that seeks to create a sort of modern-day Silk Road to better connect China with Europe and Africa. The Chinese president landed in Rome on Thursday as part of a State visit that will also take in Monaco and France. Xi's car was escorted into the palace by Italian presidential guards on horseback. He was greeted with a ceremony in which the Chinese flag was raised. The two presidents will receive representatives of business, cultural and cooperation forums.