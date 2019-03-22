China-Italy coop reinforced - Mattarella after Xi meeting

Rome, March 22 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella said Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping's State visit was strengthening cooperation between the nations. "Cooperation between Italy and China will be confirmed during the much-welcomed visit of President Xi with trade agreements," Mattarella said after meeting Xi at the presidential palace in Rome. Mattarella hailed the memorandum of understanding that the Italian government is set to sign on Saturday related to Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative - a massive infrastructure plan that seeks to create a sort of modern-day Silk Road to better connect China to Europe and Africa. "The signing of the Italy-China memorandum is a sign of the attention devoted to a framework for an increase in cooperation between Italian businesses and Chinese businesses," he told a joint news conference with Xi.