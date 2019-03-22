China wants trade, investment to flow both ways - Xi

Rome, March 22 - Chinese President Xi Jinping said in Rome on Friday that Beijing does not want trade and investment relations with Italy to be a one-way street. "The Chinese side wants trade in both directions and a flow of investment in both directions," Xi said after meeting Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The Chinese president said the meeting with his Italian counterpart was "fruitful' and featured "broad agreement". He also argued that the good bilateral relations between the States were positive for the whole international community. "Looking at the world, we have an epochal change before us," Xi said. "China and Italy are two important world forces to safeguard peace and promote development. "China wants to work with Italy to revive the spirit of fairness, mutual respect and justice".