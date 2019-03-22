Another migrant dies in fire at San Ferdinando camp

One of 3 alleged Naples rapists released on bail
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, blitz della Gdf contro gasolio di contrabbando: sequestrate 260 tonnellate
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
San Ferdinando
22 Marzo 2019
San Ferdinando, March 22 - Another migrant has died in a fire at a camp in the southern town of San Ferdinando, near Reggio Calabria, sources said on Friday. The camp is just a few hundred metres from a shanty town that was cleared a few weeks ago and where three people had died in fires over the last year.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su