Silk Road memorandum will bring benefits - Conte

(see related story on Xi's visit) Beijing, March 22 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has said the memorandum of understanding his government is set to sign for Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative is part of "growing cooperation between Italy and China that will bring benefits, first and foremost to our country". Speaking to Xinhua, Conte said that the "very old" relations between the States are "very good and the prospects for cooperation will be boosted further" with the deal for the huge infrastructure plan to create a sort of modern-day Silk Road. He added that bilateral relations are "extremely solid". Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, meanwhile, pointed out during a Italy-China business forum in Rome on Friday that he was happy Italy was going to be the first G7 country to sign up to the initiative. "I can guarantee that it is a huge opportunity for all us," 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio said.