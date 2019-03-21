Wanted to use kids as shields, not hurt them - Sy

Milan, March 21 - Ouesseynou Sy, the 47-year-old Senegalese-Italian who hijacked a school bus and later torched it near Milan Wednesday, said Thursday "I wanted to go to Linate (airport) and get a plane to return to Africa and I wanted to use the children as shields", reiterating that he had not meant to hurt them. Sy also said he did what he did "to give a signal to Africa, so that Africans stay there and don't die at sea". Accusing Europe of "exploiting Africa", Sy said he had planned the action for some time. He also claimed the petrol he doused the bus in "was only a threat". A knife was found in the burned-out wreckage of the bus on Thursday.