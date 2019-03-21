Enel 2018 profits up 26% to 4.78 bn
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Policoro, ottenere il diploma? Un sogno al costo di 2.500 euro annui
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Rome
21 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 21 - Enel on Thursday posted 2018 net profits up 26% at 4.78 billion euros. Ordinary profit was 9.5% up at four billion euros, the power group said. Debt rose to 41 billion euros.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su