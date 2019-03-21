License plates will soon become 'portable' - Toninelli

Enel 2018 profits up 26% to 4.78 bn
Rome
21 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 21 - Car license plates will soon become portable, Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said Thursday. This will mean that Italians will no longer have to get a new plate when they get a new car, he said. Toininelli said "it's one of those innovations that bring my ministry closer to the lives of everyone and of which I am proud".
