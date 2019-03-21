League cd become top EU party - Bannon

Enel 2018 profits up 26% to 4.78 bn
Rome
21 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 21 - Former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon said in Rome Thursday that the League could become the top party in the next European Parliament after the May European elections. "The League could become the biggest force in the European Parliament and the National Rally (formerly National Front) (of France) the third biggest party," he said. "I think the populists can get over 50% of the seats if they maintain the impetus they have now," he said.
