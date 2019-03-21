Soccer: Injury-hit Chiesa leaves Italy camp

Enel 2018 profits up 26% to 4.78 bn
Florence
21 Marzo 2019
Florence, March 21 - Injury-hit Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa left the Italy camp for upcoming Euro qualifiers against Finland and Liechtenstein on Thursday. Chiesa has been suffering from a groin problem. Italy play Finland in Udine on March 23 and Liechtenstein in Parma on March 26.
