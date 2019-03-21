China's Xi arrives in Rome

Beijing, March 21 - Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Italy on Thursday as part of a State visit during which the two countries will sign a memorandum of understanding for Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a huge infrastructure plan to create a sort of modern Silk Road connecting China to Europe and Africa. Xi will meet President Sergio Mattarella on Friday and Premier Giuseppe Conte on Saturday. The Chinese president will also pay a private visit to Palermo on Saturday. Xi's trip will also take in Monaco and France up to March 26.