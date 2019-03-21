2026 Olympics: State will gain says Sapienza study

Rome, March 21 - The State will make a net gain if Milan and Cortina land the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to a new study from Rome's La Sapienza University. The study, commissioned by the government, said the winter games "will contribute positively to the growth of the economy". It said GDP gains between 2020 and 2028 vary between 93 and 81 million euros a year. The accumulated growth will reach a maximum of around 2.3 billion euros in 2028, it said.