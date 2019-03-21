I'd like to be Carabiniere when grow up - bus hero

Milan, March 13 - A 13-year-old Egyptian boy who became a hero by phoning police from a hijacked bus near Milan Wednesday told ANSA Thursday he wanted to be a Carabiniere when he grows up. "When I grow up I would like to be a Carabiniere," said Ramy Shehata, who with a schoolmate phoned police after bus driver Ousseynou Sy hijacked the vehicle at Crema near Cremona and doused it with petrol before torching it after police had helped 51 kids out of the back window at San Donato Milanese near Milan. Ramy's father said earlier he would like to see his son get Italian citizenship, and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said he would consider the request.