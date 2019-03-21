'Decretone' moves back to Senate

(ANSA) - Rome, March 21 - The House on Thursday approved the 'decretone' (big decree) containing the enacting measures for the basic income and 'quota 100' pension reform, which moves back to the Senate. The decretone was approved by 291 votes to 141 with 14 abstentions. The House approved the decree in a second reading so now it goes back to the Senate for definitive approval.