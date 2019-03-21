Youth worker nabbed for abusing 'fragile' minors

Enel 2018 profits up 26% to 4.78 bn
21 Marzo 2019
Vercelli, March 21 - A youth worker was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexually abusing two 'fragile' girls aged 17 and 11 at home in and near Vercelli. The 36-year-old man, of Somalia origin, was stopped on board a bus heading for Paris with a one-way ticket in his possession. The man is accused of abusing his role to take advantage of struggling minors.
