Not film, we don't want to die -terror bus boy to cops

Enel 2018 profits up 26% to 4.78 bn
Milan
21 Marzo 2019
Milan, March 21 - One of the 51 children hijacked on a school bus near Milan by a driver threatening to torch the vehicle Wednesday phoned police saying "it's not a film, we don't want to die". The boy said "excuse me sir they are kidnapping us on a bus, they're threatening us with a knife". Told that the police were sending a patrol car, the boy said "now, now, quickly".
