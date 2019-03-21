Giovedì 21 Marzo 2019 | 22:21

Rome
Enel 2018 profits up 26% to 4.78 bn

Rome
Rome sports chief Frongia probed for stadium graft

Rome
License plates will soon become 'portable' - Toninelli

Rome
League cd become top EU party - Bannon

Florence
Soccer: Injury-hit Chiesa leaves Italy camp

Milan
No evidence of radioactivity in Fadil organs

Beijing
China's Xi arrives in Rome

Rome
2026 Olympics: State will gain says Sapienza study

Milan
I'd like to be Carabiniere when grow up - bus hero

'Decretone' moves back to Senate

Milan
Not film, we don't want to die -terror bus boy to cops

Vi ricordate lo steward della Turris?Condannato a cinque anni di Daspo

Vi ricordate lo steward della Turris?
FoggiaL'omicidio
Mattinata, ammazzata a fucilate vicino casa boss del clan Romito

BariComune
Bari, battaglia in consiglio sulle tasse. «Non aumentano». «Aumento col trucco»

TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, da Regione corsi di riqualificazione per i lavoratori ex Ilva

LecceEmergenza batterio killer
Xylella, lunedì 25 marzo incontro a Lecce con il ministro Lezzi

PotenzaLa foto
Elezioni Basilicata, bufera su Trerotola: il candidato presidente del c.sinistra tesserato con Msi

Materail «diplomificio» dello jonio
Policoro, ottenere il diploma? Un sogno al costo di 2.500 euro annui

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Trovati 2 escavatori nelle campagne: erano stati rubati a Lecce

BatAnalisi e scenari
Commercio agroalimentare nella Bat: «l’export cresce poco»

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Caccia «pugliesi» intercettano i russi: da Gioia del Colle in Islanda

Lecce, un chirurgo da Manchester per unire esofago e intestino di un bambino

Elezioni in Basilicata, spuntano 5 impresentabili per l'Antimafia

Presicce, bimbo dimenticato sullo scuolabus, salvato dopo 5 ore

Elezioni in Basilicata, spuntano 5 impresentabili per l'Antimafia

Vi ricordate lo steward della Turris?Condannato a cinque anni di Daspo

Vi ricordate lo steward della Turris?
Presicce, bimbo dimenticato sullo scuolabus, salvato dopo 5 ore

Cercasi Pinocchio pugliese per film di Garrone con Benigni

Puglia, sì a due lauree in contemporanea: l'idea della Lega che piace a Uricchio

Milan

Milan, March 21 - One of the 51 children hijacked on a school bus near Milan by a driver threatening to torch the vehicle Wednesday phoned police saying "it's not a film, we don't want to die". The boy said "excuse me sir they are kidnapping us on a bus, they're threatening us with a knife". Told that the police were sending a patrol car, the boy said "now, now, quickly".

