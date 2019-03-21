Soccer:Ronaldo fined 200,000 euros for 'uevos' gesture

Enel 2018 profits up 26% to 4.78 bn
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Policoro, ottenere il diploma? Un sogno al costo di 2.500 euro annui
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Rome
21 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 21 - UEFA on Thursday fined Cristiano Ronaldo 200,000 euros for his 'tenemos los uevos' (we have balls) obscene gesture to Atletico Madrid fans after Juventus's epic 3-2 comeback win in the Champions League last 16 last week. The Portugal great made the gesture in response to Atletico coach Diego Simeone's similar gesture after the 2-0 win in the first leg in Madrid. Simeone had been fined the same amount.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su