Soccer:Ronaldo fined 200,000 euros for 'uevos' gesture

Rome, March 21 - UEFA on Thursday fined Cristiano Ronaldo 200,000 euros for his 'tenemos los uevos' (we have balls) obscene gesture to Atletico Madrid fans after Juventus's epic 3-2 comeback win in the Champions League last 16 last week. The Portugal great made the gesture in response to Atletico coach Diego Simeone's similar gesture after the 2-0 win in the first leg in Madrid. Simeone had been fined the same amount.