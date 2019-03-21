New steady jobs contracts up 110% in Jan - INPS

Enel 2018 profits up 26% to 4.78 bn
Rome
21 Marzo 2019
Rome, march 21 - The number of steady jobs contracts signed in Italy was up 110% to 161,263 in January over January 2018, pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday. It said temporary contracts were down by 28,213 to 242,598 contracts. Unemployment requests were 13.4% up to 201,000, INPS said.
