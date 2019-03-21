Cops search home of husband of woman missing for 17 yrs

Turin, March 21 - Italian police on Thursday searched the home of a man whose wife disappeared 17 years ago near Turin. Moroccan woman Samira Sbiaa disappeared in April 2002. Her husband, 68-year-old Salvatore Caruso, who married her in Morocco in 2000, is under investigation for murder. Police using sniffer dogs searched the house in Settimo Torinese after missing persons TV show 'Chi l'ha visto?' (Who Has Seen Them?) reported on the case.