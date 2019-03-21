Cops search home of husband of woman missing for 17 yrs

Enel 2018 profits up 26% to 4.78 bn
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Policoro, ottenere il diploma? Un sogno al costo di 2.500 euro annui
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Turin
21 Marzo 2019
Turin, March 21 - Italian police on Thursday searched the home of a man whose wife disappeared 17 years ago near Turin. Moroccan woman Samira Sbiaa disappeared in April 2002. Her husband, 68-year-old Salvatore Caruso, who married her in Morocco in 2000, is under investigation for murder. Police using sniffer dogs searched the house in Settimo Torinese after missing persons TV show 'Chi l'ha visto?' (Who Has Seen Them?) reported on the case.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su