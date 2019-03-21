Healthcare shd be inclusive says pope

Vatican City, March 21 - Healthcare should be inclusive and not just the preserve of the rich, Pope Francis told the Italian federation of paediatric doctors in an audience in the Vatican on Thursday. "May you always work with seriousness and dedication becoming promoters of a culture and a healthcare that is based on solidarity and is inclusive," he told them. "In our time, prevention and treatment are increasingly becoming the preserve of those who have a certain living standard and can therefore afford it. "I urge you to work so that this inequality is not added to the many inequalities that already afflict the weakest ones, but so that the healthcare system can ensure assistance and prevention to all, as rights of persons".