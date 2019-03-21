Full accord with EU on China deal - Conte

Brussels, March 21 - There is "full accord" with the Euroepan Union on Italy's memorandum of understanding with China for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Premier Giuseppe Conte said on his way into an EU summit on Thursday. "We don't have to persuade anyone...since we're in a family I will dutifully inform my partners on what we're doing but it is obvious that we are in full accord and there is no problem," he said. The BRI or 'new Silk Road' memorandum will be signed in Rome with President Xi Jinping on Saturday.