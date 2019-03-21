Thousands attend anti-mafia march in Padua

Padua, March 21 - Thousands of people attended an anti-mafia march organised by the Libera and Avviso Pubblico organisations in Padua on Thursday. Marchers from all over Italy, including very many young people, marched through the centre of town bearing flags and banners. The march was led by the relatives of mafia victims, holding the victims' photos, and by the founder and president of Libera, Father Luigi Ciotti. Also attending were Prefect Renato Franceschelli, Mayor Sergio Giordani, and National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor Federico Cafiero De Raho.