Toninelli survives no-confidence motions

Rome, March 21 - The Senate on Thursday rejected two motions of no confidence in Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli that were presented by opposition groups, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia. The minister, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), has come under heavy fire over his opposition to the controversial TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link and over a series of gaffes he has made in public statements. There were no ministers present from the M5S's coalition partner, the League, as Toninelli addressed the Senate before the vote. Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini said this had "no political significance".