Diciotti charges dropped agst Di Maio-Conte-Toninelli

Rome, March 21 - The Catania ministerial tribunal on Thursday shelved charges against Premier Giuseppe Conte, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli for their part in a 10-day standoff with the EU last August in which 177 rescued migrants were allegedly kidnapped by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini aboard the Diciotti Coast Guard ship. Catania prosecutors asked for the charges to be dropped at the end of February. On Wednesday the Senate refused permission to proceed against Salvini in the case.