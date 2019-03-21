Italy making serious mistake with 'Silk Road' - Tajani

Brussels, March 21 - Italy is making a "serious mistake" in signing a memorandum of understanding on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) or 'new Silk Road' with President Xi Jinping in Rome on Saturday, European Parliament President and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) Vice President Antonio Tajani said Thursday. Italy will become the first Group of Seven member to sign up for the vast infrastructure initiative. Tajani said that "you cannot cede sovereignty with the excuse of exporting Made in Italy products". FI is led by former three-time premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi.