Italy making serious mistake with 'Silk Road' - Tajani

Enel 2018 profits up 26% to 4.78 bn
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Policoro, ottenere il diploma? Un sogno al costo di 2.500 euro annui
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Brussels
21 Marzo 2019
Brussels, March 21 - Italy is making a "serious mistake" in signing a memorandum of understanding on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) or 'new Silk Road' with President Xi Jinping in Rome on Saturday, European Parliament President and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) Vice President Antonio Tajani said Thursday. Italy will become the first Group of Seven member to sign up for the vast infrastructure initiative. Tajani said that "you cannot cede sovereignty with the excuse of exporting Made in Italy products". FI is led by former three-time premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su