Assets seized from Casamonicas, 'Ndrangheta

Rome, March 21 - Italian police have seized some 30 million euros in assets from the Casamonica Roman crime family and members of clans in the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia, judicial sources said Thursday. The seizure, made in May 2017, became an official confiscation on Thursday, the sources said. Among the assets seized are 10 properties in Calabria, Rome and Ardea near Rome; 21 companies and businesses; 25 company buildings and 24 motor vehicles, including luxury cars.