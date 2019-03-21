Father of terror bus hero boy says wants citizenship

Milan, March 21 - The father of a 13-year-old Egyptian boy who phoned police aboard a school bus hijacked and later torched by a Senegalese bus driver angry at kids' migrant deaths on Thursday said he would like to see his son get Italian citizenship. "My son did his duty, it would be nice if he could now get Italian citizenship," said Khalid Shehata, father of Ramy, who managed to hide his cellphone and make the first call to emergency services on board the terror bus near Milan Wednesday. "We're Egyptians, I arrived in Italy in 2001, my son was born here in 2005 but we're still waiting for the official document. We would really like to stay in this country." Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said "we will evaluate" the request for Ramy's citizenship.