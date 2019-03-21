Strip terror bus driver of citizenship - Salvini

Potenza, March 21 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday the government would do all it can to strip Italian citizenship from a Senegalese-Italian bus driver who hijacked a school bus with 51 kids aboard and later torched it, although police managed to save the children on Wednesday. "We'll do everything possible to make sure this bloody guy has his Italian citizenship revoked," said Salvini on the stump for regional elections in Basilicata. "Let him not speak for 60 million Italians," he said, referring to the man's call to stop migrant children's deaths in the Mediterranean. Bus driver Oussenyou Sy has a definitive conviction for harassing a minor, sources said on Thursday. Sy, a 47-year-old from Senegal who has Italian citizenship, was handed a definitive one-year suspended prison term in 2018 in relation to harassment of a 17-year-old girl that took place in 2010. The man was also convicted for drink driving in 2007, the sources said.