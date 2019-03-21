Soccer: Icardi 'exile' over, back with Inter squad

2 nabbed for killing killer of transsexual
Milan
21 Marzo 2019
Milan, March 21 - Mauro Icardi's partly self-imposed 'exile' from the Inter squad ended when he returned to training on Thursday for the first time since February 13. The Argentina striker was stripped of the captaincy and then accused of malingering in an injury row. He has made peace with Inter management through his controversially outspoken wife and manager, Wanda Nara.
