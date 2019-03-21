2 nabbed for killing killer of transsexual

Turin, March 21 - Italian police on Thursday arrested two Turin criminals on suspicion of murdering a man who had served 22 years in jail for murdering his transsexual girlfriend in 1995. Umberto Prinzi was found dead at Moncalieri near Turin on December 14. He had been killed with two gunshots to the back of the head. Prinzi murdered his trans girlfriend Valentina aka Cosimo Andriani in 1995 and confessed and led police to the body in 2007. He was released from jail almost two years ago.