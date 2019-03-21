Muslim woman attacked for wearing veil on bus

Turin, March 21 - A young Muslim woman said that she had been attacked by another woman on a bus in Turin on Thursday for wearing an Islamic veil in a video that she posted on Facebook and which quickly went viral. "We were on a bus returning from the centre," said the victim, who was wearing a black veil. "One of my friends moved away from a dog and a girl ripped her veil after shouting 'you're scared of a dog and you carry out attacks'. "We called the police and that girl hit us again".