Senate rejects Toninelli no-confidence motion

Father of terror bus hero boy says wants citizenship
Rome
21 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 21 - The Senate on Thursday rejected a motion of no confidence in Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli that was presented by the opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The minister, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), had the backing of 159 lawmakers in the Upper House, while 102 voted against him and 19 abstained.
