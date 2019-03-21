Casalesi lira-converting scam uncovered

Rome, March 21 - Finance police in Rome and Naples have arrested four people after uncovering a scam in which organized crime gangs, in particular Casalesi clans in Campania, converted reserves of money held in lira into euros. The Mafia gangs had around 20 billion lira made from illegal activities held in Italy's former currency, sources said. The scam, which allegedly the complicity of intermediaries, could have raised around 3.3 million euros for the gangsters.