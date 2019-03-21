Giovedì 21 Marzo 2019 | 14:57

Turin
2 nabbed for killing killer of transsexual

Milan
Soccer: Icardi 'exile' over, back with Inter squad

Potenza
Strip terror bus driver of citizenship - Salvini

Milan
Father of terror bus hero boy says wants citizenship

Turin
Muslim woman attacked for wearing veil on bus

Rome
Senate rejects Toninelli no-confidence motion

Rome
Casalesi lira-converting scam uncovered

Crema
School-bus hijacker was convicted of harassing kid

Rome
Infrastructure investment needed-Mattarella before Xi visit

Rome
Rome to host beach volleyball worlds in 2021

Milan
Terror for kids after hijacker sets bus alight

La signora Francesca colpisce ancoraPizze e focacce per gli auguri a Brienza

La signora Francesca colpisce ancora
HomeIl confronto
Giornata Memoria vittime mafia a Bari, Rita Dalla Chiesa: «Ho speranza nei giovani»

PotenzaFondi Europa-Regioni
Basilicata, in arrivo 5 mln per un nuovo Hospice a Potenza

Materail «diplomificio» dello jonio
Policoro, ottenere il diploma? Un sogno al costo di 2.500 euro annui

LecceNel Leccese
Trepuzzi: furto al Comune nella notte, rubati 7 computer

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Trovati 2 escavatori nelle campagne: erano stati rubati a Lecce

BatAnalisi e scenari
Commercio agroalimentare nella Bat: «l’export cresce poco»

FoggiaCieli aperti
Foggia, droni a go-go Amendola vuole più sicurezza

TarantoNel tarantino
Castellaneta Marina, sequestrato ristorante sulla spiaggia completamente abusivo

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Caccia «pugliesi» intercettano i russi: da Gioia del Colle in Islanda

Lecce, un chirurgo da Manchester per unire esofago e intestino di un bambino

Bari, preparava sequestro-rapina in Toscana: arrestato Leone «u'astat»

Presicce, bimbo dimenticato sullo scuolabus, salvato dopo 5 ore

Gentiloni a Matera per sostenere Trerotola: «Pd ha ritrovato l'unità»

Cercasi Pinocchio pugliese per film di Garrone con Benigni

Puglia, sì a due lauree in contemporanea: l'idea della Lega che piace a Uricchio

Castellaneta Marina, sequestrato ristorante sulla spiaggia completamente abusivo

Rome

Infrastructure investment needed-Mattarella before Xi visit

Italy wants dialogue, relations must be transparent -president

Rome, March 21 - President Sergio Mattarella has said he hopes Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Italy will boost bilateral relations in several areas, including infrastructure. The Italian government is expected to sign a memorandum of agreement for China's Belt and Road Initiative during Xi's visit. "(We hope the visit) can lead to agreements, ideas, projects for the Italian-Chinese partnership to develop further," Mattarella told Chinese media after of the visit. "(Hopefully this will) also benefit cooperation between Europe and Asia, which needs an increasing volume of sustainable investment for infrastructure, to ensure a future of prosperity and peace for all the peoples of the two continents". The Belt and Road Initiative is a huge infrastructure plan that seeks to create a sort of modern Silk Road to better connect China to Europe and Africa. The United States has expressed reservations about Italy signing up to the plan. "Together with its European and international partners, Italy is committed to dialoguing with Europe to make it possible for companies on the two sides to operate in a fair way and to favour access to the respective markets, while protecting, in particular, the security of the investments and intellectual property, as well as fundamental standards and principles for the sustainability of the interventions in social, economic and environmental terms," Mattarella said. "The intensification of our economic relations must come through the creation of a climate that is as open and transparent as possible". Xi lands in Rome later on Thursday and is set to stay in Italy until Saturday as part of a trip that also takes in Monaco and France.

