Rome to host beach volleyball worlds in 2021
Rome
20 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 20 - Rome will host the beach volleyball world championships in 2021, the head of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), Ary Graça, said on a visit to Rome Wednesday. "I am sure it will be an extraordinary event," he said.
