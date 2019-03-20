Ex-priest gets 8 yrs for sexual violence

Rome to host beach volleyball worlds in 2021
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Cerano, principio di incendio nella torre nastro trasportatore, nessuna conseguenza
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Florence
20 Marzo 2019
Florence, March 20 - A former priest got eight years in jail on appeal Wednesday for sexual violence against the women cult members of a community he founded near Arezzo. Mario Cioni had got 15 years at the first-instance trial.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su