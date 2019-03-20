Turin student dies of TB

Rome to host beach volleyball worlds in 2021
Turin
20 Marzo 2019
Turin, March 20 - A Turin university student died of tuberculosis in hospital on Wednesday. The Politecnico student died at the Amedeo di Savoia Hospital. "It is a possible, albeit very rare case", said Turin's local health agency (ASL). Some 250 students and teachers who came into contact with him have been tested and no problems have so far emerged, it said.
