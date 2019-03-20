Senate votes no to Salvini Diciotti trial

Rome, March 20 - The Senate on Wednesday voted no to authorising prosecutors to proceed against Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for allegedly kidnapping 177 migrants on board the Diciotti Coast Guard ship in a standoff with the EU last August. The upper house voted by 237 votes to 61 with no abstentions against lifting Salvini's parliamentary immunity to face charges. Salvini has always said he was acting in the national interest in protecting Italy's borders in the case.