Senate votes no to Salvini Diciotti trial

Rome to host beach volleyball worlds in 2021
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Cerano, principio di incendio nella torre nastro trasportatore, nessuna conseguenza
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Rome
20 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 20 - The Senate on Wednesday voted no to authorising prosecutors to proceed against Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for allegedly kidnapping 177 migrants on board the Diciotti Coast Guard ship in a standoff with the EU last August. The upper house voted by 237 votes to 61 with no abstentions against lifting Salvini's parliamentary immunity to face charges. Salvini has always said he was acting in the national interest in protecting Italy's borders in the case.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su