F2: comparison with dad not heavy says Schumi Jr
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Cerano, principio di incendio nella torre nastro trasportatore, nessuna conseguenza
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Rome
20 Marzo 2019
Rome, march 20 - Mick Schumacher said Wednesday being compared to his father Micharel did not "weigh too heavily on him" as he looks forward to his Formula Two debut. "He was the greatest," said the 19-year-old driver, who has been part of the Ferrari Academy since January. "My goal is to imitate him, I'm 110% ready for my F2 debut".
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su