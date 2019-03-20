Mercoledì 20 Marzo 2019 | 19:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
F2: comparison with dad not heavy says Schumi Jr

F2: comparison with dad not heavy says Schumi Jr

 
Washington
Tintoretto stars at Washington's National Gallery

Tintoretto stars at Washington's National Gallery

 
Beijing
Silk Road debate inevitable says China

Silk Road debate inevitable says China

 
Milan
Fitch cuts GDP forecast again, 0.1% in 2019

Fitch cuts GDP forecast again, 0.1% in 2019

 
Milan
Terror for kids after hijacker sets bus alight

Terror for kids after hijacker sets bus alight

 
Rome
Conte says to hold cabinet in Calabria

Conte says to hold cabinet in Calabria

 
Rome
Trust in short Brexit delay then deal - Conte

Trust in short Brexit delay then deal - Conte

 
Rome
Trust in short Brexit delay then deal - Conte

Trust in short Brexit delay then deal - Conte

 
Lampedusa
Mare Ionio captain probed

Mare Ionio captain probed

 
Rome
Govt confirms World Families Conference sponsorship

Govt confirms World Families Conference sponsorship

 
Udine
Soccer: Udinese sack Nicola, Tudor takes over

Soccer: Udinese sack Nicola, Tudor takes over

 

Il Biancorosso

IL PERSONAGGIO
La signora Francesca colpisce ancoraPizze e focacce per gli auguri a Brienza

La signora Francesca colpisce ancora
Pizze e focacce per gli auguri a Brienza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraInfortunio sul lavoro
Policoro, 34enne muore mentre taglia alberi. Allarme sindacati

Policoro, 34enne muore mentre taglia alberi. Allarme sindacati

 
LecceIl fatto nel 2015
Lecce, pm riapre il caso del suicidio di «dj Navi»

Lecce, pm riapre il caso del suicidio di «dj Navi»

 
BariCassazione
BARI, Lady Asl pagò ricerca microspie con soldi pubblici: risarcirà

Bari, Lady Asl pagò ricerca microspie con soldi pubblici: risarcirà

 
BatNel nordbarese
Margherita di Savoia, 200kg di cozze conservate e lavorate in un autoparco: sequestri

Margherita di Savoia, 200kg di cozze conservate e lavorate in un autoparco: sequestri

 
TarantoA taranto
Ex Ilva, genitori bimbi morti: «Inopportuno vertice su inquinamento»

Ex Ilva, genitori bimbi morti: «Inopportuno vertice su inquinamento»

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Lesina, procura indaga su imprenditore Casanova per abusi edilizi

Lesina, procura indaga su imprenditore Casanova per abusi edilizi

 
BrindisiCentrale Enel Brindisi
Cerano, principio di incendio nella torre nastro trasportatore, nessuna conseguenza

Cerano, principio di incendio nella torre nastro trasportatore, nessuna conseguenza

 
PotenzaLe previsioni
Economia: nel 2019-2023 Potenza crescita zero

Economia: nel 2019-2023 Potenza crescita zero

 
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore

Scontro a Crispiano: muore una maestra di 46 anni, insegnava a Martina

Scontri a Crispiano e Manduria: muoiono maestra e pensionato

Caccia «pugliesi» intercettano i russi: da Gioia del Colle in Islanda

Caccia da Gioia del Colle in Islanda per intercettare i russi

Lecce, un chirurgo da Manchester per unire esofago e intestino di un bambino

Lecce, un chirurgo da Manchester per unire esofago e intestino di un bambino

Trani, magistrati arrestati, imprenditore denuncia: «Pagai per la libertà»

Trani, magistrati arrestati, imprenditore denuncia: «Pagai per la libertà»

Lecce, un chirurgo da Manchester per unire esofago e intestino di un bambino

Lecce, un chirurgo da Manchester per unire esofago e intestino di un bambino

Caccia «pugliesi» intercettano i russi: da Gioia del Colle in Islanda

Caccia da Gioia del Colle in Islanda per intercettare i russi

Bari, per la giornate Fai apre la Banca d'Italia con mostra 500 anni di Leonardo

Bari, per le giornate Fai apre la Banca d'Italia con mostra 500 anni di Leonardo

Bari, l’Europa entra nel cuore di Libertà con il progetto «Come Closer»

Bari, l’Europa entra nel cuore di Libertà con il progetto «Come Closer»

Berlusconi operato d'urgenza per ernia inguinale: annullato tour in Basilicata

Berlusconi operato d'urgenza per ernia inguinale: annullato tour in Basilicata

Washington

Tintoretto stars at Washington's National Gallery

Three shows for 500th anniversary of master's birth

Tintoretto stars at Washington's National Gallery

Washington, March 20 - Tintoretto (1518-1594) is starring at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, which is dedicating three exhibits to the Venetian genius on the 500th anniversary of his birth. The first show is "Tintoretto: artist of Venetian Renaissance", to be inaugurated on March 24 at the Gallery, its only venue following its opening at the Lagoon City's Palazzo Ducale. The show was presented on Tuesday in Washington at an event attended, among others, by the new director of the museum, Kaywin Feldman, Italy's ambassador to the US, Armando Varricchio, the mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, and the show's two curators, Frederick Ilchman and Robert Echols, who then attended a gala event hosted by the Italian ambassador. Organized in cooperation with Venice's Fondazione dei Musei Civici and Gallerie dell'Accademia, it will be the first retrospective dedicated to Tintoretto in North America. The exhibit will showcase 46 paintings, including 20 loaned by Venice and several that have never been shown in the US, like the Last Supper for the Church of San Trovaso and the Madonna dei Camerlenghi. Some of the masterpieces, including the San Marziale in Gloria from the church by the same name in Cannareggio, have been restored and maintained by Save Venice, an organization that raises money to preserve the city's art treasures. Twelve drawings will also be on display. Among the most important masterworks on show are the Virgin and Child with Saints and The Conversion of Saint Paul. One gallery will also be dedicated to portraits as part of an exhibit that vies to give a sweeping into one of the greatest and most influential western painters. Two additional exhibitions have been planned to mark the anniversary. One is 'Drawing in Tintoretto's Venice' (March 24-May 26), at the Morgan Library in New York, which will focus on the artist's drawings and will include works by Titian, Veronese and Jacopo da Bassano, including some 80 works. 'Venetian prints in the time of Tintoretto' (over the same period) will instead showcase 40 prints, mostly from the permanent collection of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, including etchings by Parmigianino and Giuseppe Scolari, who were a very important source of inspiration for the Venetian maestro. "Thanks to Tintoretto's work, America is celebrating Italy, its creative genius, its culture and its history", said Varricchio, announcing an international event dedicated to the artist scheduled on Thursday at the embassy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati