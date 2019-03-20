Conte says to hold cabinet in Calabria

Rome, March 20 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday the government will hold a cabinet meeting in Calabria "because Calabria is one of the most abandoned regions in southern Italy and the cabinet meeting will have a symbolic and also operational value". Speaking to Rome LUISS University students, Conte said "there are many problems in Calabria, a disastrous health system, a very insidious criminality". Conte said the cabinet meeting would produce "concrete measures". He said "we are thinking of an extraordinary intervention on the health system, which will resolve things" after the heads of the regional health system were recently axed.