Trust in short Brexit delay then deal - Conte

Rome
20 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 20 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday he trusted in a short delay to Brexit and that there would be a deal on Britain's exit from the EU. He said it appears that Prime Minister Theresa May "has said they will not take part in the European elections". "The prospect should be that of a British proposal to delay the date of the deal but at the same time not to participate in the European elections", he told students at Rome's LUISS university.
