Soccer: Udinese sack Nicola, Tudor takes over

Udine, March 20 - Udinese on Wednesday sacked Davide Nicola as coach after losses to Juventus and Napoli left the Friuli side one point above the relegation zone. Former Juve defender and Croatia manager Igor Tudor, who managed Udinese last season, returned to the Udine club and held his first training session on Wednesday afternoon. Nicola had replaced Spain's Julio Velázquez on November 13 following a defeat at lowly Empoli.