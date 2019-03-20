Govt confirms World Families Conference sponsorship

Rome, March 20 - Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana said Wednesday that the government still intends to sponsor the controversial World Conference of Families, which is set to take place in Verona March 29-31. "As a minister of this government, it was (my decision) to grant the event sponsorship," Fontana, a member of Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League party, told a question-time session in parliament. "I still intend to confirm that position, as I intend to confirm my decision to participate". Critics have said the conference promotes an anti-gay, anti-abortion and anti-feminism agenda. Fellow Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the League's coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), blasted the conference as something from the Middle Ages and said M5S members will not be going.