Mare Ionio captain probed

Lampedusa, March 20 - The captain of the NGO migrant rescue ship Mare Ionio, which has been seized after offloading 50 rescued migrants at Lampedusa, has been placed under investigation for favouring illegal immigration and refusing to obey an order from a warship, sources said. Captain Pietro Marrone is accused of disobeying a command not to bring the migrants into Italian territorial waters. The ship is run by the Rome-based NGO Mediterranea, which is also under investigation. In the coming hours the crew will be questioned, sources said.