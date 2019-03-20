Pope lets 7 kids onto popemobile

F2: comparison with dad not heavy says Schumi Jr
Vatican City
20 Marzo 2019
Vatican City, March 20 - Pope Francis let seven children onto his popemobile as the jeep toured St Peter's Square before his weekly general audience on Wednesday. Some 12,500 faithful were in attendance, Vatican sources said. The pope told them that "our prayers are combative, and God wants our good".
