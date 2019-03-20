Victim's family ire over 12-yr term for murder

Turin, March 20 - A murder victim's family voiced their anger Wednesday over a 12-year prison term handed down on the guilty man. Khalid De Greata, a 28-year-old Nigerian, was convicted of murdering 51-year-old Maurizio Gugliotta in a Turin market in October 2017. "It's a disgrace, you're heartless," shouted Gugliotta's relatives when the verdict was read out. "In 12 years I'll kill him," said his son. Prosecutors had asked for a life sentence. De Greata was found to be semi mentally infirm - hence the short sentence.